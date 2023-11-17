Trending
Music
Nov. 17, 2023 / 9:21 AM

Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'

By Annie Martin
Drake released the EP "For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Drake is back with new music.

The 37-year-old singer and rapper released the EP For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition, aka Scary Hours 3, on Friday.

For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition features six songs: "Red Button," "Stories About My Brother," "The Shoe Fits," "Wick Man," "Evil Ways" featuring J. Cole and "You Broke My Heart."

In "Red Button," Drake pays homage to fellow music star Taylor Swift, saying she is the "Only one could make me drop the album just a little later."

Swift released 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of her album 1989, on Oct. 27.

For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition comes just six weeks after the release of Drake's album For All the Dogs, which debuted Oct. 6.

In a trailer for the EP filmed at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Drake said he put together For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition in five days.

Drake released a music video for "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole, a song from For All the Dogs, on Wednesday.

Music
Music
Music
Music
Music
Music
Music
Music
Music
Music
