1 of 3 | Tom Brady appears in "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," a new docuseries coming to Apple TV+ in February. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of its new docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Friday. Advertisement

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is based on the Jeff Benedict book of the same name, which chronicles "the rise and historic 20-year run" of the Patriots football team during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft era.

The series features never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots archive, as well as interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, league officials, and arch rivals of the sports dynasty.

The teaser opens with the Patriots winning their sixth Super Bowl title.

"These are the two titanic figures of this franchise, but they are two alphas," a person says in a voiceover of Brady, the then Patriots quarterback, and Belichick, the head coach. "A collision was inevitable."

"We were coming near the end, and I was just tryin' to hold it together the best I could," Kraft, the Patriots owner, adds.

Advertisement

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is produced by Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justlin Wilkes and Jenna Millman.

The series premieres Feb. 16 on Apple TV+.