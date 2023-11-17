Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 9:46 AM

'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' teaser explores Tom Brady, Bill Belichick drama

By Annie Martin
Tom Brady appears in "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," a new docuseries coming to Apple TV+ in February. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
1 of 3 | Tom Brady appears in "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," a new docuseries coming to Apple TV+ in February. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of its new docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Friday.

Advertisement

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is based on the Jeff Benedict book of the same name, which chronicles "the rise and historic 20-year run" of the Patriots football team during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft era.

The series features never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots archive, as well as interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, league officials, and arch rivals of the sports dynasty.

The teaser opens with the Patriots winning their sixth Super Bowl title.

"These are the two titanic figures of this franchise, but they are two alphas," a person says in a voiceover of Brady, the then Patriots quarterback, and Belichick, the head coach. "A collision was inevitable."

"We were coming near the end, and I was just tryin' to hold it together the best I could," Kraft, the Patriots owner, adds.

Advertisement

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is produced by Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justlin Wilkes and Jenna Millman.

The series premieres Feb. 16 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Light schedule of 2-year-old action marks weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Light schedule of 2-year-old action marks weekend horse racing
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Two-year-old action, graded stakes from coast to coast in the United States and big races in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia share the weekend horse racing spotlight.
Fantasy football: Musgrave among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 11
NFL // 20 hours ago
Fantasy football: Musgrave among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Luke Musgrave is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start tight ends for Week 11 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football QB rankings: C.J. Stroud among Week 11 must-starts
NFL // 20 hours ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: C.J. Stroud among Week 11 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Rookie C.J. Stroud is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 11.
MLB owners unanimously approve Athletics' move to Las Vegas
MLB // 23 hours ago
MLB owners unanimously approve Athletics' move to Las Vegas
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- All 30 MLB team owners approved the Oakland Athletics' plans to relocate to Las Vegas, a league source told UPI on Thursday morning.
NBA suspends Draymond Green 5 games for Rudy Gobert headlock
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA suspends Draymond Green 5 games for Rudy Gobert headlock
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games for his headlock of center Rudy Gobert during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced.
Padres' Blake Snell, Yankees' Gerrit Cole win Cy Young Awards
MLB // 1 day ago
Padres' Blake Snell, Yankees' Gerrit Cole win Cy Young Awards
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees won respective National League and American League Cy Young Award honors, MLB announced.
Pacheco, Edwards among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 11
NFL // 1 day ago
Pacheco, Edwards among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Isiah Pacheco and Gus Edwards are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 11.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo surgery on his right throwing shoulder and miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.
San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63
MLB // 1 day ago
San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, a two-time cancer survivor, has died, the team announced. He was 63.
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
NBA // 2 days ago
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Draymond Green put center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an on-court brawl during a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and could face league discipline.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: C.J. Stroud among Week 11 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: C.J. Stroud among Week 11 must-starts
Pacheco, Edwards among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 11
Pacheco, Edwards among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 11
Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
Fantasy football: Musgrave among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 11
Fantasy football: Musgrave among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 11
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement