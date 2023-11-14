Trending
Nov. 14, 2023 / 11:46 AM

'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3

By Annie Martin
"Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds, will return for a third season on FX. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds, will return for a third season on FX. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Welcome to Wrexham will return for a third season.

FX announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the docuseries for Season 3, which will premiere in spring 2024.

Welcome to Wrexham follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they take over ownership of Wrexham AFC, a U.K. soccer club hailing from a working-class town in Wales.

"From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan's stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making," an official synopsis reads.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, which airs Tuesday on FX. The episode will see Wrexham face "either promotion or the dreaded playoff."

Season 1 premiered in August 2022 and is nominated for six awards at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

"The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham," FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said. "It's a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago."

Welcome to Wrexham airs on FX, with episodes to stream the next day on Hulu.

Ryan Reynolds's career: Film premieres, laughs and family

Ryan Reynolds (L), and his former girlfriend, Alanis Morissette, pose together at the premiere of "De-Lovely" in New York City on June 21, 2004. Reynolds and Morissette met in 2002 and dated for two years before becoming engaged in 2004. They then split in 2007. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

