June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced the new documentary June.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that June, a new film about June Carter Cash, will premiere Jan. 16.

Advertisement

The documentary explores the life and career of Cash, a country music singer-songwriter and the wife of Johnny Cash.

The film features interviews with Cash, who died at age 73 in 2003, as well as family, admirers and friends including Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon and Willie Nelson.

Cash was a five-time Grammy-winning singer, comedian, musician, actress and author who opened for Elvis Presley, appeared onscreen with Robert Duvall and Jane Seymour, and co-wrote the iconic song "Ring of Fire" with Johnny Cash.

June is directed by Kristen Vaurio and produced by Sandbox Productions, Sony Music Entertainment and Maxine Productions. Cash's children John Carter Cash and Carlene Carter serve as executive producers.

"I am so honored to have had the opportunity to work with Sandbox Productions, Sony Music Entertainment and Maxine Productions to shine a spotlight on June," Vaurio said. "She's a woman whom many people are aware of, but few know much about her remarkable life and her deep contributions to country music. We're thrilled to work with our amazing partners at Paramount+ to bring her into the spotlight, where she belongs."

Advertisement

"This film offers a great opportunity to realize that June was a star of television and music from an early age -- decades before she became 'Mrs. Johnny Cash,'" Carlene Carter added. "Steeped in the legacy of the Carter Family and as a solo artist, she always was -- and, as seen through this film -- always will remain a shining star in her own right. While some may not fully be aware of her many talents, influence and just how much she mattered as an entertainer, this lovely documentary offers clear insight for everyone to see the true character and the joy shared."

Cash and Johnny Cash married in 1968 and had one child together, John Carter Cash. Cash had two daughters, Carlene Carter and Rosie Nix Adams, from her previous marriages, while Johnny Cash had four daughters, Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy and Tara, with his first wife, Vivian Liberto.