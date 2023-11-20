Trending
Nov. 20, 2023

'Blue Bloods' to have two-part final season

By Annie Martin
Tom Selleck stars on "Blue Bloods," which will end with Season 14 on CBS. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tom Selleck stars on "Blue Bloods," which will end with Season 14 on CBS. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime police procedural Blue Bloods is coming to a close.

CBS announced in a press release Monday that the series will conclude with Season 14.

The final season will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. EST on CBS, and Part 2 to follow in fall 2024. The show also streams on Paramount+.

Blue Bloods originally premiered in September 2010. The show follows New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his family, who also work in the criminal justice system.

Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray also star.

In its 2022-2023 season, Blue Bloods was Friday's No. 1 primetime program and the No. 3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers.

"Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS' legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a statement.

"We'll forever be grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table. We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.

"For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," Selleck added. "Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

In other TV news, the Paramount+ series SEAL Team starring David Boreanaz will end with a seventh and final season.

