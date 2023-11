1 of 5 | David Boreneaz stars in "SEAL Team." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday that SEAL Team will end with its upcoming seventh season. Season 7 will premiere sometime in 2024 and will be accompanied by a road show benefiting armed forces. SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian as Navy SEALs. Production on the final season will begin "shortly" according to Paramount+. Advertisement

SEAL Team premiered on CBS in 2017. It was Boreanaz's first show immediately after the conclusion of Bones after 12 seasons. The show moved to Paramount+ in 2021.

Boreanaz, who is also an executive producer, said in a statement, "Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I'm proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today."