Reports: Theo James to star in 'The Gentlemen' series at Netflix

1/4

Theo James will star in Netflix series "The Gentlemen," a new drama based on the Guy Ritchie film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Theo James will reportedly star in the Netflix series The Gentlemen. Deadline said Thursday that James, 37, will have a lead role in the drama series. Advertisement

The Gentlemen is based on the 2019 film of the same name written and directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery.

The series follows Eddie Halstead (James), who inherits his father's estate only to discover it is sitting on top of a marijuana empire owned by Mickey Pearson, played by McConaughey in the film.

Variety confirmed James' casting.

IndieWire said production on the series will begin in London next week.

The Gentlemen series is written, directed and executive produced by Ritchie. Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who produced the film, also serve as executive producers.

Miramax TV will produce with Moonage Pictures.

James is known for playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent movies and David in the Underworld films. He recently starred in the HBO adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife and presently portrays Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus Season 2.