Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Way Home will return for a second season in January. The Hallmark Channel announced a Season 2 premiere date, Jan. 21, for the drama series Tuesday. Advertisement

The Way Home is a time travel drama following three generations of women in the Landry family -- teenager Ali (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), her mother, Kat (Chyler Leigh), and Kat's mother, Del (Andie MacDowell).

Season 2 will further explore the mystery of Jake Landry (Remy Smith), Kat's younger brother who went missing.

"Are you ready to find out what happened to Jacob Landry? Mark your calendars! The Landrys are back and ready to solve this family mystery! Season 2 of @TheWayHomeHC returns on January 21 with #AndieMacDowell, @Chy_Leigh and @sadielsnow," the Hallmark Channel said on social media.

The Way Home was renewed for Season 2 in March.

"We all fell in love with the Landry women and their complex, emotional story and are thrilled that it resonated so strongly with viewers, Hallmark Media SVEP of Development Laurie Ferneau said in a statement to Deadline. "We can't wait for fans to continue this journey, which is filled with more heartfelt drama, emotion and mystery. Season two does not disappoint."

The Way Home is created by Heather Conkle, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed, and also stars Evan Williams, Jefferson Brown, Al Mukadam, David Webster and Siddarth Sharma.