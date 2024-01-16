Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 16, 2024 / 12:41 PM

Janet Jackson announces 'Together Again' tour with Nelly

By Annie Martin
Janet Jackson will perform across North America on her "Together Again" tour with Nelly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Janet Jackson will perform across North America on her "Together Again" tour with Nelly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson is going on tour in 2024.

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old singer announced the Together Again tour featuring special guest Nelly.

Advertisement

"Hey u guys! By popular demand, we're bringing the Together Again tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It'll be so much fun," she wrote on Instagram. "We can't wait to see you."

Advertisement

Jackson originally launched the Together Again tour in April 2023 to celebrate her 50th year in entertainment and the 30th anniversary of her album Janet. The first leg of the tour concluded in December.

The 2024 dates will kick off June 4 in Palm Desert, Calif., and end July 30 in Phoenix.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Jackson released her most recent album, Unbreakable, in 2015. She appeared in the Lifetime & A&E docuseries Janet Jackson in 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sum 41 announces final tour
Music // 4 minutes ago
Sum 41 announces final tour
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Sum 41 will perform on the farewell world tour "Tour of the Setting Sum."
Post Malone, The Killers, SZA to headline Governors Ball
Music // 1 hour ago
Post Malone, The Killers, SZA to headline Governors Ball
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA, Peso Pluma and other artists will perform at Governors Ball music festival.
Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys
Music // 1 hour ago
Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third consecutive week.
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a preview of its video for "Dash," a single from its album "FE3O4: Break."
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released a single and music video for "Yes, And?," her first new music in over three years.
Usher celebrates 'Yeah!' in Super Bowl halftime show trailer
Music // 4 days ago
Usher celebrates 'Yeah!' in Super Bowl halftime show trailer
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Usher appears in a trailer for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show that teases a performance "30 years in the making."
Kali Uchis expecting first child with Don Toliver
Music // 4 days ago
Kali Uchis expecting first child with Don Toliver
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis announced her pregnancy in her music video for the song "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa."
Lil Nas X releases 'J Christ,' first single in two years
Music // 4 days ago
Lil Nas X releases 'J Christ,' first single in two years
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a single and music video for the song "J Christ."
(G)I-dle shares '2' album trailer
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle shares '2' album trailer
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released a teaser for its forthcoming album, "2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: Kate Moss, Marilyn Horne
Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: Kate Moss, Marilyn Horne
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Dove Cameron, Mario Van Peebles
Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Dove Cameron, Mario Van Peebles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement