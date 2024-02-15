'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March

1 of 3 | Simon Khan, Brooklyn Prince and Brian Cox, from left to right, star in the film "Little Wing." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Little Wing, a new film starring Succession actor Brian Cox, is coming to Paramount+ in March. The streaming service shared a premiere date, March 13, for the movie in a press release Thursday. Advertisement

Little Wing is described as "a heartwarming coming-of-age story." The film follows Kaitlyn (Brooklynn Prince), a teen who is reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home.

"She and her best friend hope to solve her mother's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but Kaitlyn, instead, forms a bond with the owner, that leads her to a new outlook on life," an official synopsis reads.

Cox plays Jaan, a pigeon racer, with Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone) as Kaitlyn's mom, Maddie, and Che Tafari as Kaitlyn's classmate and friend Adam.

Little Wing is inspired by Susan Orlean's New Yorker article about the world of pigeon racing.

The film is written by John Gatins and directed and executive produced by Dean Israelite.

Little Wing is produced by Awesomeness.