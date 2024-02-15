1 of 3 | Elliot Page plays Viktor Hargreeves on "The Umbrella Academy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Umbrella Academy will return for a fourth and final season in August. Netflix shared posters and a premiere date, Aug. 8, for Season 4 of the superhero drama Thursday. Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic book series. The show follows the Hargreeves, a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore return to star in Season 4, while Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross join the cast.

Season 4 opens in a new timeline with the siblings having lost their powers.

"[It's] really, really packed with classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to," Raver-Lampman told Netflix's Tudum. "There's some unbelievable new characters and villains that are super exciting."

The cast started production on the final season in February 2023.

The Umbrella Academy originally premiered on Netflix in 2019.