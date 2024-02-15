1 of 4 | Annette Bening stars in a Peacock adaptation of "Apples Never Fall." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the new show Apples Never Fall. The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery drama series Wednesday featuring Annette Bening and Sam Neill. Advertisement

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name.

Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) adapted the book and serves as showrunner, along with executive producing with David Heyman.

Apples Never Fall follows the Delaneys, a seemingly picture perfect family whose lives are upended after matriarch Joy (Bening) goes missing.

Neill plays Joy's husband, Stan, while Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles portray the couple's four children.

"Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's deepest secrets begin to surface," an official synopsis reads.

Peacock shared a teaser trailer for the show in January.

Advertisement

Apples Never Fall premieres March 14.

Moriarty's books Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers were previously adapted for television.