Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Apples Never Fall. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the mystery drama Monday featuring Annette Bening.

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name.

Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) adapted the book and serves as showrunner, as well as executive producing with David Heyman.

Apples Never Fall follows the Delaneys, a seemingly-picture perfect family whose lives are upended after matriarch Joy (Bening) suddenly goes missing.

The teaser introduces Joy as a "devoted wife and mom" with a secret.

Sam Neill co-stars as Joy's husband, Stan, with Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles as their four children.

"Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's deepest secrets begin to surface," an official synopsis reads.

Apples Never Fall premieres March 14 on Peacock.

Moriarty's books Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have previously been adapted for TV.