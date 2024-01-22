1 of 5 | Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley in the Netflix series "Ripley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Ripley. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the limited series Monday featuring Andrew Scott. Advertisement

Ripley is based on the character Tom Ripley, who appears in The Talented Mr. Ripley and other novels by Patricia Highsmith.

Scott plays Ripley, a con man in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man's son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home.

"Accepting the job is Tom's first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder," an official synopsis reads.

Dakota Fanning also stars.

Ripley premieres April 4 on Netflix.

Highsmith's The Talented Mr. Ripley was previously adapted as a 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

Scott is known for playing Moriarty on Sherlock and the "hot priest" on Fleabag.