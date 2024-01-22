Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 22, 2024 / 10:48 AM

'Ripley' teaser: Andrew Scott plays 1960s con man

By Annie Martin
Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley in the Netflix series "Ripley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley in the Netflix series "Ripley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Ripley.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the limited series Monday featuring Andrew Scott.

Advertisement

Ripley is based on the character Tom Ripley, who appears in The Talented Mr. Ripley and other novels by Patricia Highsmith.

Scott plays Ripley, a con man in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man's son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home.

"Accepting the job is Tom's first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder," an official synopsis reads.

Dakota Fanning also stars.

Ripley premieres April 4 on Netflix.

Highsmith's The Talented Mr. Ripley was previously adapted as a 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

Scott is known for playing Moriarty on Sherlock and the "hot priest" on Fleabag.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered two more limited series based on Harlan Coben's mystery novels.
Colin Morgan, Annabel Scholey to star in BBC's 'Dead and Buried'
TV // 4 hours ago
Colin Morgan, Annabel Scholey to star in BBC's 'Dead and Buried'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Colin Morgan from "Humans" and Annabel Scholey from "The Salisbury Poisonings" have signed on to star in the BBC's four-part psychological thriller, "Dead and Buried."
Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion make surprise appearances on 'SNL'
TV // 1 day ago
Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion make surprise appearances on 'SNL'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rachel McAdams and Megan Thee Stallion made surprise appearances on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Andie MacDowell told UPI viewers will learn more about her character, Del's, rift with her adult daughter, Kat (Chyler Leigh), in Season 2 of time-travel drama "The Way Home."
No Season 3 for Kaley Cuoco's 'Flight Attendant' at Max
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for Kaley Cuoco's 'Flight Attendant' at Max
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco's mystery dramedy, "The Flight Attendant," will not be getting a Season 3 at Max.
Dakota Johnson to guest host 'Saturday NIght Live'
TV // 2 days ago
Dakota Johnson to guest host 'Saturday NIght Live'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 27.
'Emily in Paris' begins production on Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Emily in Paris' begins production on Season 4
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy-drama series starring Lily Collins, has resumed production at Netflix.
'Schmigadoon!' canceled, no Season 3 at Apple TV+
TV // 3 days ago
'Schmigadoon!' canceled, no Season 3 at Apple TV+
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Schmigadoon!" won't return for a third season on Apple TV+, despite the Season 3 scripts and 25 songs being written.
Jon Hamm is everywhere: 5 TV shows, films to watch
TV // 3 days ago
Jon Hamm is everywhere: 5 TV shows, films to watch
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Mad Men" and "Top Gun: Maverick" alum Jon Hamm seems to be everywhere these days, playing a wide variety of roles in both films and TV.
'Terminal List' prequel starring Chris Pratt in the works at Prime Video
TV // 3 days ago
'Terminal List' prequel starring Chris Pratt in the works at Prime Video
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are set to star in a "Terminal List" prequel subtitled "Dark Wolf" for Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Sundance movie review: Shocking LGBTQ bodybuilder crime invigorates 'Love Lies Bleeding'
Sundance movie review: Shocking LGBTQ bodybuilder crime invigorates 'Love Lies Bleeding'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement