Jan. 19, 2024 / 10:54 AM

'Emily in Paris' begins production on Season 4

By Annie Martin
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris is back in production.

Netflix announced Friday that it has started production on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of series star Lily Collins holding a script for the season premiere.

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The show follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to join a French marketing firm.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount also star.

Season 3 premiered in December 2022 and saw Emily caught in love triangle between Alfie (Laviscount) and Gabriel (Bravo).

Emily in Paris was renewed through Season 4 in January 2022.

