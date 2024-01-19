Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris is back in production.
Netflix announced Friday that it has started production on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series.
|Advertisement
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris is back in production. Netflix announced Friday that it has started production on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series.
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris is back in production.
Netflix announced Friday that it has started production on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series.
The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of series star Lily Collins holding a script for the season premiere.
Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The show follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to join a French marketing firm.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount also star.
Season 3 premiered in December 2022 and saw Emily caught in love triangle between Alfie (Laviscount) and Gabriel (Bravo).
Emily in Paris was renewed through Season 4 in January 2022.