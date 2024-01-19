1 of 5 | Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris is back in production. Netflix announced Friday that it has started production on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series. Advertisement

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of series star Lily Collins holding a script for the season premiere.

BONJOUR SEASON FOUR Emily in Paris is back in production. pic.twitter.com/g9i71p8rCa— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2024

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The show follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to join a French marketing firm.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount also star.

Season 3 premiered in December 2022 and saw Emily caught in love triangle between Alfie (Laviscount) and Gabriel (Bravo).

Emily in Paris was renewed through Season 4 in January 2022.