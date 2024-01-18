Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Young Royals Season 3.

The streaming service shared a clip from the show's third and final season Thursday.

Advertisement

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama following the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Omar Rudberg).

Season 2 ended with Wilhelm (Ryding) coming out in a public speech at his school Hillerska's 120th anniversary jubilee, where he confirmed he appeared in the leaked sex tape with Simon.

The Season 3 teaser shows Stella (Felicia Truedsson), Fredrika (Mimmi Cyon), Madison (Nathaie Varli) and Felice (Nikita Uggla) discussing their upcoming graduation when Felice receives a text message from Wilhelm.

"Coming back today," the message reads.

Fredrika then speculates whether Wilhelm and Simon will be an official couple when they return to school.

Netflix shared first-look photos for Season 3 last week.

Young Royals Season 3 will premiere in March.