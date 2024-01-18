Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 18, 2024 / 11:50 AM

'Young Royals' clip teases Wilhelm's return to Hillerska

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Young Royals Season 3.

The streaming service shared a clip from the show's third and final season Thursday.

Advertisement

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama following the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Omar Rudberg).

Season 2 ended with Wilhelm (Ryding) coming out in a public speech at his school Hillerska's 120th anniversary jubilee, where he confirmed he appeared in the leaked sex tape with Simon.

The Season 3 teaser shows Stella (Felicia Truedsson), Fredrika (Mimmi Cyon), Madison (Nathaie Varli) and Felice (Nikita Uggla) discussing their upcoming graduation when Felice receives a text message from Wilhelm.

"Coming back today," the message reads.

Fredrika then speculates whether Wilhelm and Simon will be an official couple when they return to school.

Netflix shared first-look photos for Season 3 last week.

Young Royals Season 3 will premiere in March.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Messi's World Cup' trailer: Lionel Messi preps for 2022 World Cup
TV // 44 minutes ago
'Messi's World Cup' trailer: Lionel Messi preps for 2022 World Cup
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new docuseries about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
TV // 3 hours ago
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Valley" is a new show featuring "Vanderpump Rules" alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
TV // 22 hours ago
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" actor Jacob Elordi will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time.
'The New Look' trailer: Dior, Chanel clash in fashion drama
TV // 1 day ago
'The New Look' trailer: Dior, Chanel clash in fashion drama
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a new series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March
TV // 1 day ago
Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin," a comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding, will premiere on Apple TV+ in March.
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
TV // 1 day ago
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola will appear in Season 3 of the HBO series "The White Lotus."
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
TV // 1 day ago
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lauren Patten and Violett Beane told UPI one of the reasons they wanted to star in "Death and Other Details" is because it blends comedy so well with drama, mystery and social commentary.
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
TV // 2 days ago
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Fargo" Season 5 star Jon Hamm told UPI he can sum all of his character's personal relationships in one word: "problematic."
'The Gentlemen' teaser: Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Gentlemen' teaser: Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie series
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "The Gentlemen," a new show based on the Guy Ritchie action comedy film, is coming to Netflix.
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
TV // 2 days ago
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear" co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Emmy Awards recognizing excellence in television at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Josh Duhamel, wife Audra celebrate birth of son
Josh Duhamel, wife Audra celebrate birth of son
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
'Still learning' as director, Dolph Lundgren embraces 'dead-serious comedy' game show
'Still learning' as director, Dolph Lundgren embraces 'dead-serious comedy' game show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement