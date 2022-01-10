Trending
Jan. 10, 2022 / 12:22 PM

'Emily in Paris': Netflix renews series for Seasons 3 and 4

By Annie Martin
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on the Netflix series "Emily in Paris." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris will return for two more seasons on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that it renewed the comedy-drama for Seasons 3 and 4.

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger) and stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a 20-something American who moves to Paris for work. The show follows Emily's personal and professional life in her new city.

Collins celebrated the news in a post Monday on Instagram.

"I can't tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she'd be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!" she wrote.

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October 2020 and returned for a second season in December.

Season 2 debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topped the list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, according to Variety.

Season 1 also appeared in the Global Top 10 and was viewed in over 58 million households in its first 28 days on Netflix.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie also star.

