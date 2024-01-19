Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 19, 2024 / 9:58 AM

'Schmigadoon!' canceled, no Season 3 at Apple TV+

By Annie Martin
Keegan-Michael Key played Josh on "Schmigadoon!" File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Keegan-Michael Key played Josh on "Schmigadoon!" File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Schmigadoon! has been canceled at Apple TV+.

Series co-creator Cinco Paul confirmed Thursday on social media that the musical comedy series won't return for Season 3.

Advertisement

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!" Paul wrote. "The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won't be making it. Such is life."

"I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen," he added. "It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I'm so grateful we did."

Paul then thanked the show's fans "with all of my heart."

"Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me," he said. "This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon... and maybe it's even a happy beginning."

Advertisement

Schmigadoon! was created by Paul and Ken Daurio and premiered in 2021. The cast included Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short.

The series was a musical comedy following Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong), a couple who discover Schmigadoon, a magical town perpetually set in a musical.

Schmigadoon! Season 1 won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Emily in Paris' begins production on Season 4
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Emily in Paris' begins production on Season 4
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy-drama series starring Lily Collins, has resumed production at Netflix.
Jon Hamm is everywhere: 5 TV shows, films to watch
TV // 3 hours ago
Jon Hamm is everywhere: 5 TV shows, films to watch
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Mad Men" and "Top Gun: Maverick" alum Jon Hamm seems to be everywhere these days, playing a wide variety of roles in both films and TV.
'Terminal List' prequel starring Chris Pratt in the works at Prime Video
TV // 3 hours ago
'Terminal List' prequel starring Chris Pratt in the works at Prime Video
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are set to star in a "Terminal List" prequel subtitled "Dark Wolf" for Prime Video.
'Clone High' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
'Clone High' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Clone High," a revival of the animated comedy, will return for a second season on Max in February.
Selena Gomez, David Henrie to return for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel pilot
TV // 21 hours ago
Selena Gomez, David Henrie to return for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel pilot
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and David Henrie will reunite on a "Wizards of Waverly Place" revival at Disney Channel.
Mariska Hargitay calls Olivia Benson's evolution a 'perfect feminist story'
TV // 22 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay calls Olivia Benson's evolution a 'perfect feminist story'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Mariska Hargitay discussed playing Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: SVU" ahead of the show's Season 25 premiere.
'Young Royals' clip teases Wilhelm's return to Hillerska
TV // 23 hours ago
'Young Royals' clip teases Wilhelm's return to Hillerska
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Swedish teen drama "Young Royals" will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
'Messi's World Cup' trailer: Lionel Messi preps for 2022 World Cup
TV // 23 hours ago
'Messi's World Cup' trailer: Lionel Messi preps for 2022 World Cup
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new docuseries about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
TV // 1 day ago
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Valley" is a new show featuring "Vanderpump Rules" alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
TV // 1 day ago
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" actor Jacob Elordi will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Kailyn Lowry of 'Teen Mom 2' gives birth to twins
Kailyn Lowry of 'Teen Mom 2' gives birth to twins
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement