'Schmigadoon!' canceled, no Season 3 at Apple TV+

1 of 5 | Keegan-Michael Key played Josh on "Schmigadoon!" File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Schmigadoon! has been canceled at Apple TV+. Series co-creator Cinco Paul confirmed Thursday on social media that the musical comedy series won't return for Season 3. Advertisement

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!" Paul wrote. "The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won't be making it. Such is life."

"I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen," he added. "It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I'm so grateful we did."

Paul then thanked the show's fans "with all of my heart."

"Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me," he said. "This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon... and maybe it's even a happy beginning."

Schmigadoon! was created by Paul and Ken Daurio and premiered in 2021. The cast included Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short.

The series was a musical comedy following Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong), a couple who discover Schmigadoon, a magical town perpetually set in a musical.

Schmigadoon! Season 1 won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.