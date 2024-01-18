Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 9:42 AM

Jodie Foster turned down role of Princess Leia: 'I had a conflict'

By Annie Martin
Jodie Foster explained why she turned down the role of Princess Leia in "Star Wars" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jodie Foster explained why she turned down the role of Princess Leia in "Star Wars" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster says she turned down the role of Princess Leia.

The 61-year-old actress confirmed on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she was offered the role of Leia in the 1977 film Star Wars.

Advertisement

Foster explained that she passed on the role due to scheduling conflicts.

"I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn't want to pull out of the Disney movie, because I had already -- I was already under contract," she said. "So I didn't do it."

Foster starred in Disney's 1977 film Candleshoe, while the role of Leia went to Carrie Fisher.

"They did an amazing job," Foster said. "I don't know how good I would have been."

"I might have had a different hair, you know," she jokingly added. "I might have gone with a pineapple."

Foster now stars in True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the HBO drama series, which premiered Sunday.

Advertisement

On The Tonight Show, Foster had nothing but praise for Night Country writer, director and showrunner Issa López.

"She just had such an incredible vision for the show that I just couldn't do anything but jump on board," Foster said.

"I did change the character a bit. The character, initially, was much younger and she was -- you know, was fresh from grief, and was kind of a mess and very emotional," she added. "And I thought, 'No.' So, she really is awful. Yeah, my Liz Danvers is awful. We call her 'Alaska Karen.'"

Foster recently said in an interview with UPI that her True Detective character is battling her inner demons.

True Detective: Night Country airs Sundays on HBO.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day to perform at Super Bowl pregame
Entertainment News // 35 minutes ago
Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day to perform at Super Bowl pregame
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will perform at Super Bowl LVIII ahead of kickoff.
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
TV // 1 hour ago
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Valley" is a new show featuring "Vanderpump Rules" alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' lead BAFTA nomination field
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' lead BAFTA nomination field
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" earned a leading 13 BAFTA nominations for excellence in film on Thursday morning.
Richard Simmons denies he is working with Pauly Shore on biopic
Movies // 2 hours ago
Richard Simmons denies he is working with Pauly Shore on biopic
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Former fitness guru Richard Simmons is denying media reports that comedian Pauly Shore is playing him in a biopic that Simmons is supporting.
Sundance: Kate Micucci does 'Bleacher' voice for 4-year-old son
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sundance: Kate Micucci does 'Bleacher' voice for 4-year-old son
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Kate Micucci discusses her voice for the animated short "The Bleacher," premiering at the Sundance Film Festival and which has already become a favorite of her son.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Hunter Doohan turns 30 and actor Kevin Costner turns 69, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 18.
Jenna Dewan expecting child, her second with Steve Kazee
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Jenna Dewan expecting child, her second with Steve Kazee
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her third child, her second with her fiancé Steve Kazee.
Gordon Ramsay, José Andrés set to launch new Las Vegas restaurants in 2024
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Gordon Ramsay, José Andrés set to launch new Las Vegas restaurants in 2024
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, Michael Mina and José Andrés are welcoming new projects to the strip this year.
NCT Wish shares 'Wish for Our Wish' trailer ahead of debut
Music // 20 hours ago
NCT Wish shares 'Wish for Our Wish' trailer ahead of debut
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- NCT Wish, a new subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a teaser ahead of its debut.
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
TV // 20 hours ago
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" actor Jacob Elordi will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Josh Duhamel, wife Audra celebrate birth of son
Josh Duhamel, wife Audra celebrate birth of son
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
'Still learning' as director, Dolph Lundgren embraces 'dead-serious comedy' game show
'Still learning' as director, Dolph Lundgren embraces 'dead-serious comedy' game show
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement