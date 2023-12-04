Trending
Dec. 4, 2023 / 1:14 PM

'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'

By Annie Martin
Jodie Foster stars in "True Detective: Night Country." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 3 | Jodie Foster stars in "True Detective: Night Country." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of True Detective: Night Country.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

True Detective: Night Country is the fourth installment in the True Detective anthology series created by Nic Pizzolatto.

The new season follows Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis), two detectives who reunite to investigate mysterious deaths in the cold and dark Alaskan winter.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," an official synopsis reads.

Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LeBlanc and John Hawkes also star.

Night Country is written and directed by Issa López, who also serves as showrunner.

The season is the first since Season 3, starring Mahershala Ali, which was released in 2019.

HBO previously shared first-look photos featuring Foster and Reis.

True Detective: Night Country premieres Jan. 14 on HBO and Max.

