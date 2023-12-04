1 of 5 | Rebecca Hall stars in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Sunday featuring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens. Advertisement

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a sequel to Godzilla x Kong (2021). The film is part of the Legendary and Warner Bros. MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.

In The New Empire, Kong and Godzilla team up "against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence -- and our own."

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever," an official synopsis reads.

Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen also star.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in theaters April 12.

Other new entries in the MonsterVerse include the TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which premiered on Apple TV+ in November.