1 of 4 | Julia Roberts stars in "Leave the World Behind," a new film based on the Rumaan Alam novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new film Leave the World Behind. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali. Advertisement

Leave the World Behind is based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, with Alam, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Tonia Davis as executive producers.

Leave the World Behind follows Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke), a couple whose vacation with their children (Charlie Evans, Farrah Mackenzie) "suddenly erupts into chaos."

The trailer shows Amanda (Roberts) downplay a sudden apocalypse and hope for a return to normal.

Mahershala Ali, Myha'la and Kevin Bacon also star.

Netflix previously shared a trailer that shows Amanda (Roberts) face off with Ali's character amid the crisis.

Leave the World Behind premieres Friday on Netflix.