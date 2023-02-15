1/5

Jodie Foster stars in a new season of "True Detective." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing True Detective Season 4. The network shared a first-look photo for the season, titled True Detective: Night Country, on Wednesday. Advertisement

The photo introduces Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro. The pair are seen wearing winter gear as they investigate something in the snowy landscape.

"Meet your new True Detectives. The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new seasons of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon," the caption reads.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice," an official synopsis reads.

Meet your new True Detectives. The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO pic.twitter.com/max4kpK15p— True Detective (@TrueDetective) February 15, 2023 Advertisement

True Detective: North Country started production in Iceland in November. HBO shared footage from the season in a promo teasing its 2023 television and film slate in December.

Issa López serves as writer, showrunner and director on the new season, and also executive produces with Foster, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto.

True Detective is an anthology series created by Pizzolatto. Season 1 premiered in 2014, while Seasons 2 and 3 were released in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

