Jan. 18, 2024 / 10:48 AM

'Problemista': Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton film to open in March

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Problemista will open in theaters in March.

A24 announced a release date for the new comedy from Julio Torres on Thursday.

Problemista arrives in select theaters March 1 and will officially open March 22.

A24 shared the news alongside a teaser showing Torres taking a call from co-star Tilda Swinton on a seashell.

Problemista follows Alejandro (Torres), a Salvadoran toy maker struggling to find sponsorship after his work visa runs out.

Swinton plays Alejandro's monstrous boss, who promises to sponsor him if he helps her curate an art exhibition.

The cast also includes RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully and Isabella Rossellini.

A24 released a trailer for the film in May.

Torres is known for co-creating and starring on the HBO series Los Espookys.

