May 24, 2023 / 12:38 PM

'Problemista' trailer: Tilda Swinton plays Julio Torres' monstrous boss

By Annie Martin
Tilda Swinton stars in the new comedy "Problemista." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Tilda Swinton stars in the new comedy "Problemista." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing the new film Problemista.

The studio shared a trailer for the A24 comedy Wednesday featuring Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton.

Problemista is written, directed by and stars Torres, a writer, comedian and actor known for co-creating and starring on the HBO series Los Espookys.

The new film follows Alejandro (Torres), a Salvadoran toy maker struggling to find sponsorship after his work visa runs out.

Swinton plays Alejandro's monstrous boss, who promises to sponsor Alejandro if he helps curate her art exhibition.

RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra and James Scully also star, with Isabella Rossellini as the narrator.

Problemista had its world premiere at SXSW festival in March and opens in theaters Aug. 4.

The film marks Torres' feature debut.

