Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March

Noel Fielding (R) and Hugh Bonneville star in the new series "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is coming to Apple TV+ in March. Apple TV+ announced a premiere date, March 1, for the comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding in a press release Wednesday.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane.

Fielding, an actor and comedian known for his work with The Mighty Boosh, stars as Dick Turpin, a real-life 18th century British highwayman.

"Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he's made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws -- and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville)," an official synopsis reads.

"In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker."

Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Duayne Boachie, Tamsin Greig, Asim Chaudhry, Dolly Wells, Joe Wilkinson, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Michael Fielding, Samuel Leakey and Kiri Flaherty also star.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios. Ben Palmer and Rose d'Or directed Episodes 1-3, while George Kane directed Episodes 4-6.