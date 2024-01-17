Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 17, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March

By Annie Martin
Noel Fielding (R) and Hugh Bonneville star in the new series "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Noel Fielding (R) and Hugh Bonneville star in the new series "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is coming to Apple TV+ in March.

Apple TV+ announced a premiere date, March 1, for the comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane.

Fielding, an actor and comedian known for his work with The Mighty Boosh, stars as Dick Turpin, a real-life 18th century British highwayman.

"Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he's made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws -- and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville)," an official synopsis reads.

"In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker."

Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Duayne Boachie, Tamsin Greig, Asim Chaudhry, Dolly Wells, Joe Wilkinson, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Michael Fielding, Samuel Leakey and Kiri Flaherty also star.

Advertisement

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios. Ben Palmer and Rose d'Or directed Episodes 1-3, while George Kane directed Episodes 4-6.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The New Look' trailer: Dior, Chanel clash in fashion drama
TV // 44 minutes ago
'The New Look' trailer: Dior, Chanel clash in fashion drama
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a new series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
TV // 2 hours ago
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola will appear in Season 3 of the HBO series "The White Lotus."
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
TV // 22 hours ago
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lauren Patten and Violett Beane told UPI one of the reasons they wanted to star in "Death and Other Details" is because it blends comedy so well with drama, mystery and social commentary.
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Fargo" Season 5 star Jon Hamm told UPI he can sum all of his character's personal relationships in one word: "problematic."
'The Gentlemen' teaser: Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Gentlemen' teaser: Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie series
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "The Gentlemen," a new show based on the Guy Ritchie action comedy film, is coming to Netflix.
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear" co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Emmy Awards recognizing excellence in television at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.
Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny to star in Netflix's 'Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'
TV // 1 day ago
Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny to star in Netflix's 'Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny are set to play murder victims Jose and Kitty Menendez in the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's "Monster" anthology series.
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" screen legend Harrison Ford was presented with the Career Achievement honor at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards gala in Santa Monica, Calif.
Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera says, 'We are all worthy of being seen'
TV // 2 days ago
Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera says, 'We are all worthy of being seen'
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- America Ferrera, who accepted this year's Critics Choice SeeHer Award Sunday, said the success of her blockbuster movie, "Barbie," shows how much representation on screen matters.
'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession,' 'Oppenheimer' win Critics Choice Awards
TV // 2 days ago
'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession,' 'Oppenheimer' win Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- "Beef," "The Bear," "Succession," "Oppenheimer" and "The Holdovers" swept the Critics Choice Awards Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement