Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry is a mom of seven. The Teen Mom 2 alum recently welcomed twins, her sixth and seventh children as a mom. The twins are her second and third children with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Advertisement

Lowry shared the news Friday on her Barely Famous podcast.

"I ended up delivering at 35 weeks," the star said, adding that she gave birth via C-section. "I was terrified because I didn't love the idea but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached."

Lowry did not share her twins' names, but referred to one as "baby A."

Lowry and Scott also have a 14-month-old son, Rio.

The couple announced in October that they were expecting twins following a vacation in Thailand, calling the twins "permanent souvenirs."

Lowry also has a son, Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez.

Lowry came to fame on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant and later starred on Teen Mom 2. She did not return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

