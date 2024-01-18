Trending
Jan. 18, 2024

Selena Gomez, David Henrie to return for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel pilot

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo in a "Wizards of Waverly Place" revival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo in a "Wizards of Waverly Place" revival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Wizards of Waverly Place stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie will return for a sequel at Disney.

Deadline reported Thursday that Disney Branded Television has ordered a pilot for a revival of the fantasy sitcom.

Henrie will reprise his role of Justin Russo as a series regular on the show, while Gomez will return as Alex Russo as a guest star in the pilot. Henrie and Gomez will both executive produce.

New cast members include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place had a four-season run on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. The show followed Alex (Gomez), Justin (Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin), three wizard siblings living in New York City.

The sequel "picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife (Gianopulos) and two sons (Thiele). But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training shows up at his door... and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World," an official description reads.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will write the pilot and executive produce.

Gomez also stars on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

