TV
Jan. 18, 2024 / 9:02 AM

'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo

By Annie Martin
Jax Taylor (L) and Brittany Cartwright will star on the new show "The Valley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Jax Taylor (L) and Brittany Cartwright will star on the new show "The Valley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley is coming to Bravo this spring.

Bravo announced the show and released a first teaser Wednesday at the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere party.

The Valley will feature Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

The cast will also include Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna, with Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham to appear as "friends" on the series.

The Valley will follow the group as they "trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships," an official synopsis reads.

Lisa Vanderpump will executive produce the show.

Taylor and Cartwright left Vanderpump Rules in December 2020 after Taylor was reportedly fired.

Doute was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 after it came to light that she once called the police on her castmate Faith Stowers after seeing an article about a Black woman wanted for theft.

Vanderpump Rules is a reality series following the staff at Vanderpump's restaurants and bars, and is in its 11th season on Bravo.

