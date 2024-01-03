Selena Gomez says next album may be her last

1 of 5 | Selena Gomez discussed her future in music and acting on the "SmartLess" podcast. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez says her next album may be her last. The 31-year-old singer, actress and Rare Beauty CEO discussed her future in music and acting in an upcoming interview on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. Advertisement

"I do feel like I have one more album in me," Gomez said.

"The older I get the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on," she added, saying that in a perfect world she "would probably choose acting."

When hosts Bateman, Hayes and Arnett suggested that Gomez doesn't need to pick between the two, Gomez responded, "You're right, but I am going to want to chill because I'm tired."

Gomez came to fame as an actress on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and later pursued a solo music career.

The singer released her most recent album, Rare, in January 2020 and two singles, "My Mind & Me" and "Single Soon," in 2023.

Advertisement

Gomez said in August that she is "not quite done" with her new album.

As an actress, Gomez plays Mabel Mora on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which was renewed for Season 4 in October.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back