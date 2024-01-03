Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 3, 2024 / 11:20 AM

Selena Gomez says next album may be her last

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez discussed her future in music and acting on the "SmartLess" podcast. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Selena Gomez discussed her future in music and acting on the "SmartLess" podcast. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez says her next album may be her last.

The 31-year-old singer, actress and Rare Beauty CEO discussed her future in music and acting in an upcoming interview on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Advertisement

"I do feel like I have one more album in me," Gomez said.

"The older I get the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on," she added, saying that in a perfect world she "would probably choose acting."

When hosts Bateman, Hayes and Arnett suggested that Gomez doesn't need to pick between the two, Gomez responded, "You're right, but I am going to want to chill because I'm tired."

Gomez came to fame as an actress on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and later pursued a solo music career.

The singer released her most recent album, Rare, in January 2020 and two singles, "My Mind & Me" and "Single Soon," in 2023.

Advertisement

Gomez said in August that she is "not quite done" with her new album.

As an actress, Gomez plays Mabel Mora on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which was renewed for Season 4 in October.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Twice shares mood film for 'With You-th' EP
Music // 1 day ago
Twice shares mood film for 'With You-th' EP
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a teaser for its forthcoming mini album, "With You-th."
Lewis Capaldi seeing 'marked improvement' in his anxiety, Tourette's
Music // 3 days ago
Lewis Capaldi seeing 'marked improvement' in his anxiety, Tourette's
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has given his first health update since he announced in June he was taking a break from touring.
Taylor Swift's '1989' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's '1989' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT 127 performs 'Be There for Me' in end of year video
Music // 6 days ago
NCT 127 performs 'Be There for Me' in end of year video
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed its holiday single "Be There for Me" in an end of year stage video.
Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Music // 6 days ago
Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a preview of its video for "Mr. Vampire," a song from the album "Born to Be."
SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single
Music // 6 days ago
SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and SHINee member Minho will release the solo single "Stay for a Night" in January.
Ariana Grande teases new album in 2024: 'See you next year'
Music // 6 days ago
Ariana Grande teases new album in 2024: 'See you next year'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande confirmed she will release her seventh studio album in 2024.
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Usher and H.E.R. released a music video for "Risk It All," their song for "The Color Purple" musical film.
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Music // 1 week ago
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Cher set U.K. chart records and entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her holiday single "DJ Play a Christmas Song."
TVXQ releases new album, 'Rebel' music video
Music // 1 week ago
TVXQ releases new album, 'Rebel' music video
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group TVXQ released the album "20&2" and a music video for the song "Rebel."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement