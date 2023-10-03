Trending
TV
Oct. 3, 2023 / 2:27 PM

'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez plays Mabel on "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Selena Gomez plays Mabel on "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Only Murders in the Building will return for a fourth season on Hulu.

Hulu announced Tuesday that it renewed the comedy mystery series for Season 4.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver and Mabel, three neighbors who investigate a murder in their New York apartment building.

In Season 3, the trio investigate the death of Ben (Paul Rudd), the lead actor in Oliver's play. The season premiered in August and drew series-high viewers with its premiere, with 719 million minutes of watch time for the week of Aug. 7-13. The Season 3 finale was released Tuesday.

The show is Hulu's most-watched comedy original.

Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The show is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place in January 2024.

