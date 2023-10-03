Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 3, 2023 / 11:07 AM

'Criminal Record' photos: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo star in crime thriller

By Annie Martin
Peter Capaldi (L) and Cush Jumbo star in the new series "Criminal Record." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Peter Capaldi (L) and Cush Jumbo star in the new series "Criminal Record." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Criminal Record.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the crime thriller Tuesday featuring Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight).

Advertisement

Criminal Record is an eight-episode, character-driven drama from Paul Rutman (Vera). The series takes place in contemporary London and stars Capaldi and Jumbo "as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case."

"An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case -- one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy," an official synopsis reads.

The series explores "issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain."

Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson and Tom Moutchi also have roles.

Criminal Record is directed by Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant, with Rutman, Capaldi, Jumbo and Elaine Collins as executive producers.

The show will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 12, 2024, on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'All the Light We Cannot See' stars find connection in WWII in new trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'All the Light We Cannot See' stars find connection in WWII in new trailer
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "All the Light We Cannot See," a new series based on the Anthony Doerr novel, is coming to Netflix.
TV review: 'Loki' Season 2 has more time travel fun
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Loki' Season 2 has more time travel fun
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Loki" Season 2, returning Friday on Disney+, has fun with sophisticated time travel concepts.
'Catfish' hosts: Technology gives frauds new tools
TV // 8 hours ago
'Catfish' hosts: Technology gives frauds new tools
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford discuss how new technology makes their job exposing frauds on "Catfish: The TV Show," returning Tuesday on MTV, a little harder.
Oprah Winfrey-produced 'Black Cake' adaptation premieres Nov. 1
TV // 23 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey-produced 'Black Cake' adaptation premieres Nov. 1
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Black Cake" on Monday. Oprah Winfrey produces the adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson's book, premiering Nov. 1 and airing weekly.
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
TV // 1 day ago
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will voice Mr. Raccoon and Ms. Leopard in the "Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special" in 2024.
'Messi Meets America': Lionel Messi joins MLS in trailer for Apple TV+ docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
'Messi Meets America': Lionel Messi joins MLS in trailer for Apple TV+ docuseries
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Messi Meets America," a new series following Lionel Messi as he joins the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Heartstopper': Netflix series begins production on Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Heartstopper': Netflix series begins production on Season 3
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a third season on Netflix.
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
TV // 1 day ago
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- 'Quantum Leap' Executive Producer Chris Grismer says Season 2, premiering Wednesday on NBC, allows the show to spend more time in the past with time traveler Ben Song, and explains how they created different eras.
'Felicity': Hulu releases special collections for show's 25th anniversary
TV // 3 days ago
'Felicity': Hulu releases special collections for show's 25th anniversary
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Popular series "Felicity" premiered Sept. 29, 1998. On Friday, its 25th year anniversary, Hulu launched two "Best Of" collections -- one for Team Ben and one for Team Noel.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to stream live Nov. 3 on Disney+
TV // 4 days ago
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to stream live Nov. 3 on Disney+
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The 2023 edition of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to stream live for the first time in the event's history on Disney+ Nov. 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
Orlando Bloom joins Katy Perry in 'Peppa Pig' special
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 'to delve into each leap a little more,' producer says
'Leave the World Behind' teaser: Julia Roberts stars in apocalyptic thriller
'Leave the World Behind' teaser: Julia Roberts stars in apocalyptic thriller
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Beyond Fest review: 'Caligula' naughtier than ever in Ultimate Cut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement