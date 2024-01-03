Trending
Jan. 3, 2024

Lucy Hale celebrates two years of sobriety: 'The greatest gift'

By Annie Martin
Lucy Hale reflected on the two-year anniversary of her sobriety. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Lucy Hale reflected on the two-year anniversary of her sobriety. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Lucy Hale is celebrating two years of sobriety.

The 34-year-old actress marked the milestone Tuesday with a reflective post on Instagram.

"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself. I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations. To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted," Hale wrote.

"The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I've hurt, from people who've hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much color and meaning," she said. "Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year. To every person I have connected with... thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Hale ended her post by voicing her support for those also struggling with substance abuse issues.

"Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone," she said. "There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment."

Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King and Hale's former Pretty Little Liars co-stars Troian Bellisario and Tyler Blackburn showed their support in the comments.

"You are AmAzing! Congratulations, Lucy," King wrote.

"Congratulations Lucy. You are an inspiration!" Bellisario added.

"So proud of you!" Blackburn said.

Hale said getting sober was "the greatest thing I've ever done" while celebrating one year of sobriety in 2023.

Hale played Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, which had a seven-season run on Freeform from 2010 to 2017. She has since starred on Katy Keene and Ragdoll.

