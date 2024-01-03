1 of 5 | Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay (pictured) after four years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are headed for divorce. E! News reported that Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay on Tuesday after four years of marriage. Advertisement

Abasolo cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed the couple's date of separation as Dec. 31, according to People.

Abasolo confirmed the split in a statement Tuesday on social media.

"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far," the star wrote.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," he said. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

Lindsay and Abasolo met in The Bachelorette Season 13 and got engaged in the finale, which aired in August 2017. The couple married in Mexico in August 2019.

