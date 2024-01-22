Trending
Music
Jan. 22, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance

By Annie Martin
The Grand Ole Opry apologized after Elle King reportedly gave a "drunk" and "profane" performance during its Dolly Parton birthday tribute. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Grand Ole Opry apologized after Elle King reportedly gave a "drunk" and "profane" performance during its Dolly Parton birthday tribute. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Grand Ole Opry has apologized following a much-criticized performance by singer Elle King.

The Nashville music institution apologized after fans complained about King's "drunk" and "profane" performance Friday at the Opry's Dolly Parton birthday tribute.

The Opry had posted Friday about Lauren Alaina dropping out of the tribute, leading one fan to respond, "I wish she would've been there because Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk and profane performance. Dolly Parton would've been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that."

The Opry apologized Saturday, writing, "Hi Judas, we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance."

Footage from the show on social media shows King forgetting the lyrics to Parton's "Marry Me" and cursing onstage.

The singer also mocked the audience, saying, "Y'all bought tickets for this [expletive]? You ain't getting your money back." She later announced, "Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm [expletive] hammered."

Parton, who did not attend the tribute, celebrated her 78th birthday Friday. The country music star marked the occasion by releasing a deluxe version of her album Rockstar featuring new songs.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

