Nicole Kidman wears backless dress at 'Expats' premiere

Nicole Kidman attends the New York premiere of "Expats" on Sunday.

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet Sunday. The 56-year-old actress and producer attended the New York premiere of her Prime Video series Expats. Advertisement

Kidman wore a backless black Atelier Versace dress with a thigh-high slit and green lining.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace praised the look on Instagram.

"The most beautiful Nicole Kidman wearing Atelier Versace to the premiere of Expats. You are so talented @nicolekidman and I am honoured to see you in my designs," she wrote.

Expats creator Lulu Wang and cast members Jack Huston, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo and Brian Tee also attended the premiere.

Expats is based on the Janice Y.K. Lee novel The Expatriates. The show takes place in Hong Kong in 2014 and follows three American women -- Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue) and Mercy (Yoo), whose lives intersect after a tragedy.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the series in December.

Expats will have a two-episode premiere Friday.

