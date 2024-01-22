Trending
TV
Jan. 22, 2024 / 1:29 PM

'We Were the Lucky Ones' gets photos, March premiere date

By Annie Martin
"We Were the Lucky Ones," a new series based on the Georgia Hunter novel, is coming to Hulu. Photo courtesy of Hulu
1 of 5 | "We Were the Lucky Ones," a new series based on the Georgia Hunter novel, is coming to Hulu. Photo courtesy of Hulu

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Hulu is gearing up for the release of the new series We Were the Lucky Ones.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and a March premiere date for the World War II drama Monday.

We Were the Lucky Ones is based on the Georgia Hunter novel of the same name. The show tells the story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II and their determination to survive and unite.

"We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century's darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds," an official description reads.

Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenaki and Robin Weigert star.

We Were the Lucky Ones is written and executive produced by Erica Lipez, who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail directs and executive produces with Jennifer Todd.

We Were the Lucky Ones will have a three-episode premiere March 28 on Hulu.

King and Lerman previously collaborated on the film Bullet Train.

