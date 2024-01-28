Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue

1 of 3 | Dakota Johnson hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson's Social Network co-star Justin Timberlake showed up unexpectedly during her Saturday Night Live monologue this weekend.

Tonight Show host and SNL alum Jimmy Fallon also popped by as Johnson spoke to the audience while guest hosting Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show in New York.

Timberlake was slated to be the musical guest later in the episode, but took the stage when Johnson mentioned she had worked with him before.

"I heard my name. I thought that was my cue," he said after Johnson asked if he was lost.

The actress then reminded him he was the musical guest and only needed to sing, not act.

But Timberlake volunteered to appear in sketches since he guest hosted five times before, prompting cheers from the crowd.

"That was 10 years ago," Johnson said gently. "I'm so happy you chose my show for your comeback."

Timberlake looked wounded and asked: "Comeback? Is that what we are calling it?"

"Comeback in a good way!" Johnson assured him.

Fallon then showed up wearing a wig, fake beard and 1970s clothes and asked Timberlake, "Are we doing this?" a reference to their recurring sketch, The Barry Gibb Talk Show.

Fallon and Timberlake then returned later in the show for a "2024 Election" version of their faux chat program.

Johnson also shared during her monologue a photo of her surrounded by former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift and Steven Spielberg at SNL's 40th anniversary show taping, as well as footage of her rolling her eyes and making faces when she was 7 years old and tagging along with her dad Don Johnson on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards.