Advertisement
TV
Jan. 28, 2024 / 11:08 AM

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue

By Karen Butler
Dakota Johnson hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Dakota Johnson hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson's Social Network co-star Justin Timberlake showed up unexpectedly during her Saturday Night Live monologue this weekend.

Tonight Show host and SNL alum Jimmy Fallon also popped by as Johnson spoke to the audience while guest hosting Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show in New York.

Advertisement

Timberlake was slated to be the musical guest later in the episode, but took the stage when Johnson mentioned she had worked with him before.

"I heard my name. I thought that was my cue," he said after Johnson asked if he was lost.

The actress then reminded him he was the musical guest and only needed to sing, not act.

But Timberlake volunteered to appear in sketches since he guest hosted five times before, prompting cheers from the crowd.

"That was 10 years ago," Johnson said gently. "I'm so happy you chose my show for your comeback."

Advertisement

Timberlake looked wounded and asked: "Comeback? Is that what we are calling it?"

"Comeback in a good way!" Johnson assured him.

Fallon then showed up wearing a wig, fake beard and 1970s clothes and asked Timberlake, "Are we doing this?" a reference to their recurring sketch, The Barry Gibb Talk Show.

Fallon and Timberlake then returned later in the show for a "2024 Election" version of their faux chat program.

Johnson also shared during her monologue a photo of her surrounded by former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift and Steven Spielberg at SNL's 40th anniversary show taping, as well as footage of her rolling her eyes and making faces when she was 7 years old and tagging along with her dad Don Johnson on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Amanda Seyfried to star in Peacock's adaptation of 'Long Bright River'
TV // 23 hours ago
Amanda Seyfried to star in Peacock's adaptation of 'Long Bright River'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced it is working on a limited series based on Liz Moore's bestselling novel and starring Amanda Seyfried of "The Dropout."
What to binge: 5 celebrity travel shows
TV // 1 day ago
What to binge: 5 celebrity travel shows
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa, Stanley Tucci and Eugene Levy are among the film and television stars who have recently launched travel shows. Here are a few to check out.
Barry Keoghan, Raff Law drawn to brotherhood of 'Masters of the Air'
TV // 2 days ago
Barry Keoghan, Raff Law drawn to brotherhood of 'Masters of the Air'
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Barry Keoghan told UPI he connected to the sense of fraternity -- if not the heroism -- at the heart of "Masters of the Air." The nine-episode World War II drama series premieres Friday on Apple TV+.
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
TV // 2 days ago
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay crowned a new head chef on the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen."
James Purefoy, Felix Solis to star in 'Recruit' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
James Purefoy, Felix Solis to star in 'Recruit' Season 2
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "The Following" alum James Purefoy and Felix Solis from "Ozark" have joined the cast of Netflix's CIA thriller, "The Recruit," for Season 2.
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
TV // 2 days ago
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Brian Tee and Jack Huston told UPI that all of the characters on their new Prime Video drama, "Expats," out Friday on Prime Video, are traumatized, but doing their best to move on from their grief.
Allison Janney to guest star in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Allison Janney to guest star in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "West Wing" actress Allison Janney will play the vice president on the Netflix series "The Diplomat."
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 2 days ago
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The two-hour finale of "Hell's Kitchen" Season 22 will take place at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
TV // 3 days ago
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
TV // 3 days ago
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri will make her hosting debut Feb. 3 on "Saturday Night Live," while Jennifer Lopez will appear as musical guest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Jay Leno files for conservatorship for ailing wife Mavis
Reports: Jay Leno files for conservatorship for ailing wife Mavis
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement