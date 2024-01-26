Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 26, 2024 / 5:30 AM

Barry Keoghan, Raff Law drawn to brotherhood of 'Masters of the Air'

By Karen Butler
Barry Keoghan's "Masters of the Air" premieres Friday. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Barry Keoghan's "Masters of the Air" premieres Friday. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Barry Keoghan says he connected to the sense of fraternity -- if not the heroism -- at the heart of his new World War II drama series, Masters of the Air, which serves as a companion to the lauded limited series, Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

"i can't compare myself to the acts that these men went through, but in terms of brotherhood and growing up at school and being on football teams and that camaraderie -- it felt like that," the Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "It was a really, really nice space and environment to click [with others]."

Advertisement

His cast-mate Raff Law -- star of Twist and the real-life son of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost -- said he agreed with Keoghan's sentiments "100%."

Advertisement

"That brotherhood came very natural to us as a cast," Law added.

"It's crucial to the story. Look at Band of Brothers and The Pacific and the generational actors in that and how they all still keep in touch and are close. I feel like, throughout this process, we all became super-close and bonded and made friends for life."

Produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman and premiering Friday on Apple TV+, the nine-episode adaptation of Donald L. Miller's non-fiction book of the same name follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group as they attack Nazi Germany from the air.

It co-stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Isabel May and Ncuti Gatwa.

Keoghan plays Air Force Lt. Curtis Biddick, while Law plays Sgt. Ken Lemmons.

"This was slightly different because it was a real person I was playing," Keoghan said about how he got into the head and heart of his character.

"There are historical facts that you need to know. You can't just make up whatever. But then it's just the same process [as fictional roles] -- getting to the core of this person and what they are trying to say and do emotionally."

Advertisement

This was the first time Law has ever played a real person on screen.

"I kind of felt an added pressure, but a positive pressure to really understand the man that I was playing, and I felt grateful to represent the mechanics and the ground crew and that kind of side to the story," Law said.

"I found a book Ken Lemmons wrote called The Forgotten Man, which gave me a lot of insight into his experiences," Law added. "I got to speak with his family, which was an incredible moment. They gave me a lot of insight. It was a big process."

The more Law learned about Lemmons, the better he connected with him.

"He's a good guy. He's hard-working. He's a team player. He's committed to a cause," Law said.

Although the story is deadly serious, many moments of levity break up the tension.

"As an Irish person, we infuse humor into everything, especially moments of death. We tend to do that a lot," Keoghan said.

"But, for Lt. Biddick, it was more to make everyone at ease. Even in moments of doubt and uncertainty, he'd have to remain quite confident to let that trickle down to his squad."

Advertisement

The cast went through a boot camp to get them into fighting shape and flying shape before they started filming the series.

"I feel like I really did the work, so when we got there, I was prepared for the physical and emotional challenges," Law said.

"Of course, some days were longer than others or we had really physical stunts to do, but, at the same time, the story we're telling? The men we are portraying? We can't even imagine what they went through. You can't be there, worrying about what you are doing," he added.

"I just felt grateful to be able to tell their stories and, even to get a slice or a small, small, small portion of what they had to go through, was enough to realize how privileged and grateful we are."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
TV // 1 hour ago
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Brian Tee and Jack Huston told UPI that all of the characters on their new Prime Video drama, "Expats," are traumatized, but doing their best to move on from their grief.
Allison Janney to guest star in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
Allison Janney to guest star in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "West Wing" actress Allison Janney will play the vice president on the Netflix series "The Diplomat."
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 18 hours ago
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The two-hour finale of "Hell's Kitchen" Season 22 will take place at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
TV // 1 day ago
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
TV // 1 day ago
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri will make her hosting debut Feb. 3 on "Saturday Night Live," while Jennifer Lopez will appear as musical guest.
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart is returning to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" as a Monday host and executive producer starting Feb. 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday.
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
TV // 1 day ago
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Super Bowl Soulful Celebration," a TV special featuring performers and NFL stars, will air on CBS ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Monica Garcia leaves 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after debut season
TV // 1 day ago
Monica Garcia leaves 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after debut season
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Monica Garcia is taking a "break" from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" following the Season 4 finale.
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald wore black and white outfits at the "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans" premiere.
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
TV // 2 days ago
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- After a nearly 50-year career, former "CBS Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood died at 91 on Tuesday at his New Jersey home. His death was from complications of dementia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement