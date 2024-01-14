Advertisement
TV
Jan. 14, 2024 / 8:00 AM

Clive Owen wanted to channel Humphrey Bogart in 'Monsieur Spade'

By Karen Butler
Clive Owen's "Monsieur Spade" premeieres Sunday. Photo by Jean-Claude Lother/AMC
1 of 3 | Clive Owen's "Monsieur Spade" premeieres Sunday. Photo by Jean-Claude Lother/AMC

NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Murder at the End of the World, The Knick and Gosford Park actor Clive Owen says he looked to late Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogart for inspiration when playing the titular gumshoe in the new AMC detective drama, Monsieur Spade.

Bogart famously depicted the character Sam Spade in the 1941 film adaptation of Dashiell Hammett's novel, The Maltese Falcon.

Advertisement

Premiering Sunday and set in 1963, Monsieur Spade finds an older version of the character far from his old stomping grounds of San Francisco and retired in France when the shocking murder of six nuns draws him back into the mystery-solving business.

Created by Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit) and Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street), the show co-stars Cara Bossom, Denis Menochet and Louise Bourgoin.

Advertisement

"I am a huge Bogart fan, so when [Frank] called and said, 'I want to do this take on Sam Spade,' it was a super-quick 'yes,'" Owen, 59, told UPI in a recent phone interview.

"It's a really good, fresh way of reinventing a genre that if you're not careful can kind of fall into traps of things we've seen before," the actor added.

"To take him and move him a few years on and plant him as a fish out of water, he has still got this classic 1940s private detective atmosphere, but he is trying to live this very different life in a very quiet part of the south of France and then he is pulled back into his old ways."

Although he has been trying to avoid any drama in his own life, Spade jumps right in when he is needed, reactivating the investigative skills he spent years honing.

"He's obviously been trying to shake off that past life," Owen said.

"But all of those instincts kick in," he added. "He's kind of seen it all."

Spade belongs to a relatively small club of 20th-century, literary sleuths -- including Raymond Chandler's Phillip Marlowe -- of whom noir film fans never seem to tire.

Advertisement

"There's a number of characters that make such an impression and they almost become a kind of genre of their own," Owen said.

"The Maltese Falcon, and Bogart as that classic private detective, has stood the test of time. It's something we still think of as a very cool character."

One of the reasons private eyes from bygone eras are more fun for actors to play is because they relied on their wits, grit and personality to solve cases, as opposed to modern investigators who depend on cell phones, computers and GPS to get their jobs done, according to Owen.

"The world was completely different," he said.

"If you're writing a crime thing now, there is a huge amount of it that is dealt with on the Internet and through communication," Owen added. "Back then, it was much simpler. But even by moving it forward, there is still an element, even in the early 1960s, that [Spade] is 'old school' in the way he does things."

The era-accurate clothes and cars made it easier for Owen to immerse himself in this world and inhabit his character.

"I always think locations and sets are hugely important. They are big characters in the piece," the actor said.

Advertisement

"It's not as if we were doing 1940s America. We've kind of seen that a lot. To suddenly have this character thrown into beautiful early 1960s France is just a great way of refreshing the whole thing."

Owen described the rapid-fire dialogue of Frank's "top-level" screenplays as being a "joy" to speak.

"I went back and really studied Bogart and the way he did things and his voice and his rhythms and then when Scott started sending the scripts through, he completely nailed that Bogart rhythm," the actor said.

In an effort to capture Bogart's spirit, Owen spent a lot of time rewatching his movies and listening to recordings of him.

"I often thought of Bogart as quite laconic and very cool and slightly on his back foot and it's not actually true," he added. "Vocally, he's super-nimble, super-fast."

Bogart died in 1957 at the age of 57. He is also known for his work in Casablanca, Angels with Dirty Faces, The African Queen, Key Largo, The Big Sleep, To Have and Have Not and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
TV // 17 hours ago
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage and Ke Huy Quan have been booked as presenters for Monday's Emmy Awards ceremony celebrating excellence in television.
Jodie Foster says complicated 'True Detective' cop embraces 'moral relativity '
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Foster says complicated 'True Detective' cop embraces 'moral relativity '
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster told UPI her "True Detective: Night Country" cop character is battling her inner demons.
Laurence Fishburne joins 'The Witcher' Season 4 as Regis
TV // 1 day ago
Laurence Fishburne joins 'The Witcher' Season 4 as Regis
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Laurence Fishburne will play Regis on the Netflix series "The Witcher."
'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed, will return for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed, will return for Season 3
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "The Jennifer Hudson Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Jennifer Hudson, was renewed for Season 3.
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
TV // 2 days ago
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Joel Kinnaman says it has been an exciting acting exercise to play an astronaut through three eventful decades of his life during four seasons of the space drama, "For All Mankind."
Kiersey Clemons: 'Monarch' is the real world with monsters
TV // 2 days ago
Kiersey Clemons: 'Monarch' is the real world with monsters
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe told UPI they tried to ground their characters in reality, despite the extraordinary circumstances of their action-drama, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."
'Puppy Bowl XX' to feature 131 adoptable dogs
TV // 2 days ago
'Puppy Bowl XX' to feature 131 adoptable dogs
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Puppy Bowl" will return for its 20th edition on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday.
Isabela Merced to play Dina in 'The Last of Us' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Isabela Merced to play Dina in 'The Last of Us' Season 2
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former Nickelodeon star Isabela Merced has joined the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'Moonlighting' available for rent or purchase Tuesday
TV // 2 days ago
'Moonlighting' available for rent or purchase Tuesday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Disney announced the '80s romantic comedy mystery "Moonlighting" will be available for rent or purchase starting Tuesday, following its streaming debut on Hulu.
'Halo' Season 2 trailer teases battle for Reach
TV // 2 days ago
'Halo' Season 2 trailer teases battle for Reach
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Halo," a sci-fi series based on the video game franchise, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement