Music
Jan. 26, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Justin Timberlake announces 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour

By Annie Martin
Justin Timberlake will embark on a new world tour following the release of his album "Everything I Thought It Was." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Justin Timberlake will embark on a new world tour following the release of his album "Everything I Thought It Was." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake is going on tour in 2024.

The 42-year-old singer and actor announced the Forget Tomorrow world tour on Friday.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada, and concludes July 9 in Lexington, Ky.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

"See you soon," Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

Timberlake released a single and music video for "Selfish," his first solo single in over five years, on Thursday.

"Selfish" is the first song to debut from Timberlake's forthcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. The album is slated for release March 15.

Everything I Thought It Was will mark Timberlake's first album since Man in the Woods (2018).

Timberlake first announced the tour Thursday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also performed with classroom instruments with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

Timberlake will perform as the musical guest Saturday on Saturday Night Live, with actress Dakota Johnson to serve as host.

Justin Timberlake's career: Pop music, Hollywood, red carpets

Justin Timberlake (L) of 'NSYNC answers questions while Marlon Wayans hugs his brother Shawn Wayans at a press conference on New York City on July 25, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

