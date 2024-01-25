Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash

1 of 5 | Elle King rescheduled her Friday concert following criticism of her performance at the Grand Ole Opry's Dolly Parton birthday tribute. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Elle King has postponed a concert following backlash to her recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Billy Bob's Texas venue in Fort Worth, Texas, announced Wednesday that King's Friday show has been rescheduled to Sept. 21. Advertisement

"The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24 has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM. Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!" the venue said on Instagram.

King drew criticism after forgetting lyrics and cursing onstage at the Opry's Dolly Parton birthday tribute Jan. 19. The singer told the audience that she was "[expletive] hammered."

The Opry apologized on social media after concertgoers complained about King's "horrible, drunk and profane" performance.

"We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance," the venue said.

King has yet to publicly address the drama.