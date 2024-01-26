Trending
Jan. 26, 2024 / 9:01 AM

Dua Lipa to release 'Training Season' single

By Annie Martin
Dua Lipa announced "Training Season," her first song of 2024. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Dua Lipa announced "Training Season," her first song of 2024. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa will return with new music in February.

The 28-year-old singer announced the single "Training Season" on Thursday.

Lipa shared the news alongside cover art that shows her wearing a bodysuit, nylons, ankle socks and Mary Jane shoes while hanging from a pole.

Lipa will release "Training Season" on Feb. 15.

"Training Season" will mark Lipa's first song of 2024. The song is the second single from Lipa's forthcoming third studio album.

Lipa released a single and music video for "Houdini," a first song from the album, in November. She said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December that her new album will have "psychedelic pop" vibes.

Lipa's most recent album, Future Nostalgia, was released in March 2020 and won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The singer will perform at this year's Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

