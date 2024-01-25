1 of 5 | Justin Timberlake released the song "Selfish" and announced the album "Everything I Thought It Was." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake is back with new music. The 42-year-old singer and actor released a single and music video for the song "Selfish" on Thursday. Advertisement

"Selfish" marks Timberlake's first solo single in over five years.

The song is the first to debut from Timberlake's forthcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Everything I Thought It Was is slated for release March 15. The album will be Timberlake's first since Man in the Woods, released in February 2018.

"I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but, also, there's a lot of [expletive] fun on this album," Timberlake told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Timberlake will perform as the musical guest on Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by actress Dakota Johnson.

In addition to his music, Timberlake recently returned to voice Branch in the animated film Trolls Band Together, which featured a cover of 'N Sync's "I Want You Back."

