Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest

1 of 5 | Ayo Edebiri will make her hosting debut Feb. 3 on "Saturday Night Live," while Jennifer Lopez will appear as musical guest. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ayo Edebiri is heading to Saturday Night Live. NBC announced Wednesday that Edebiri, an actress known for the Hulu series The Bear, will host the Feb. 3 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series. Advertisement

The episode will mark Edebiri's hosting debut.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will perform as musical guest.

Edebiri plays Sydney Adamu on The Bear, which was renewed for a third season in November.

The actress is among the nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award and won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Bear at the Emmy Awards this month.

50 Shades actress Dakota Johnson will host Saturday's episode of SNL, with Justin Timberlake to appear as musical guest.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career