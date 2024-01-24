Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 24, 2024 / 2:49 PM

Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest

By Annie Martin
Ayo Edebiri will make her hosting debut Feb. 3 on "Saturday Night Live," while Jennifer Lopez will appear as musical guest. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Ayo Edebiri will make her hosting debut Feb. 3 on "Saturday Night Live," while Jennifer Lopez will appear as musical guest. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ayo Edebiri is heading to Saturday Night Live.

NBC announced Wednesday that Edebiri, an actress known for the Hulu series The Bear, will host the Feb. 3 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series.

Advertisement

The episode will mark Edebiri's hosting debut.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will perform as musical guest.

Edebiri plays Sydney Adamu on The Bear, which was renewed for a third season in November.

The actress is among the nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award and won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Bear at the Emmy Awards this month.

50 Shades actress Dakota Johnson will host Saturday's episode of SNL, with Justin Timberlake to appear as musical guest.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
TV // 58 minutes ago
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
TV // 2 hours ago
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart is returning to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" as a Monday host and executive producer starting Feb. 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday.
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
TV // 4 hours ago
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Super Bowl Soulful Celebration," a TV special featuring performers and NFL stars, will air on CBS ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Monica Garcia leaves 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after debut season
TV // 5 hours ago
Monica Garcia leaves 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after debut season
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Monica Garcia is taking a "break" from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" following the Season 4 finale.
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
TV // 6 hours ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald wore black and white outfits at the "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans" premiere.
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
TV // 1 day ago
Former newsman, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Charles Osgood dead at 91
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- After a nearly 50-year career, former "CBS Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood died at 91 on Tuesday at his New Jersey home. His death was from complications of dementia.
'Far North' coming to Sundance Now, AMC+ in February
TV // 1 day ago
'Far North' coming to Sundance Now, AMC+ in February
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand crime comedy-drama "Far North" will start streaming in February on Sundance Now and AMC+.
'Love is Blind' Season 6 trailer introduces Charlotte, N.C., singles
TV // 1 day ago
'Love is Blind' Season 6 trailer introduces Charlotte, N.C., singles
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in February.
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
TV // 1 day ago
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Starting on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are inviting viewers to skip the line at must-try restaurants in Los Angeles with their new show "Chrissy & Dave Dine Out."
Colin Firth to star in Peacock's limited series 'Lockerbie'
TV // 1 day ago
Colin Firth to star in Peacock's limited series 'Lockerbie'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth has signed on to star in Peacock and Sky Original's five-part limited series, "Lockerbie."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Alien Nation' actor Gary Graham dies at 73
'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Alien Nation' actor Gary Graham dies at 73
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement