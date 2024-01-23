Breaking News
13 Oscar nominations for 'Oppenheimer'; Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera get nod for 'Barbie'
Movies
Jan. 23, 2024 / 10:43 AM

Dakota Johnson says she 'loved' stunt training for 'Madame Web'

By Annie Martin
Dakota Johnson discussed her Marvel film "Madame Web" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Dakota Johnson discussed her Marvel film "Madame Web" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson says she loved her stunt training for Madame Web.

The 34-year-old actress discussed the Sony and Marvel film during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Madame Web is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Webb, a clairvoyant who is able to see future events in the "spider world."

On The Tonight Show, Johnson said Madame Web takes place in 2003 and is set in a "stand-alone universe" outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"She's a superhero that exists in the comics," Johnson said of her character. "She's clairvoyant, and I think it's the coolest thing in the world."

"It's her own world," she added. "It's 2003. So it's before Spider-Man even existed. So he will not be in this movie."

Johnson said Madame Web presents a "superhero world from a female perspective." The actress stars alongside Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced.

"They are fabulous people," she said of her co-stars.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon showcased a clip of Johnson's stunt training for the film.

"You know, there's a lot of driving in the movie, and my character, Cassie, does a lot of driving. And I did some stunt training for driving, and I loved it so much," Johnson said. "I learned how to do some crazy things that they actually didn't let me do in the movie, which was so annoying."

Sony Pictures shared a trailer for Madame Web in November. The film opens in theaters Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Johnson will host Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, with Justin Timberlake to appear as musical guest.

