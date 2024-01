1 of 4 | Dakota Johnson is set to guest host next weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Madame Web and Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson has been booked to guest host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 27. Pop music star Justin Timberlake will provide the musical entertainment for this installment of the Season 49 episode of the sketch-comedy show. Advertisement

This weekend's edition of the show will feature Priscilla and Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as guest host.

Mean Girls star Renee Rapp will also sing.