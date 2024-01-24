Trending
Jan. 24, 2024 / 9:35 AM

'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere

By Annie Martin
Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Calista Flockhart, from left to right, attend the "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans" premiere Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Calista Flockhart, from left to right, attend the "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans" premiere Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The stars of Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans wore coordinating looks on the red carpet Tuesday.

Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald attended the show's New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art.

The cast members each wore monochromatic looks, with Moore in a sequin and feather Balmain gown that evoked the shape of a swan and Watts in a lace dress with cutouts and a swan-shaped purse.

Series star Tom Hollander also attended the premiere, along with Emma Roberts, Zac Posen, Debbie Harry, Sonja Morgan and other celebrity guests.

Feud is an anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy that explores a famous feud in each season.

Capote Vs. the Swans focuses on writer Truman Capote's conflict with the "swans," a group of elite women in high society New York.

Hollander plays Capote, with Watts, Lane, Sevigny, Flockhart, Moore and Ringwald as the swans.

FX released a trailer this month that hints at how Capote ultimately betrayed the swans by exposing their secrets in his unfinished final book, Answered Prayers.

Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans premieres Jan. 31 on FX, with episodes to stream the next day on Hulu.

Naomi Watts, Diane Lane attend 'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' premiere in NYC

Star Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at FX's "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on January 23, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

