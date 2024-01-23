Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Gordon Cormier.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon series of the same name, which had a three-season run from 2005 to 2008.

The show takes place in a fantasy world where certain people can "bend," or control, the elements of water, earth, fire and air.

Cormier plays Aang, a 12-year-old who is the last living Airbender and capable of controlling all four elements.

The trailer introduces Aang as a reluctant hero who embraces his destiny to become the "Avatar" with the help of his friends. The group must take on the Fire Nation to save the world.

The cast also includes Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Netflix shared first-look photos for the series in December.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres Feb. 22.