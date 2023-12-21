Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 21, 2023 / 11:33 AM

'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Arden Cho, Danny Pudi appear in new photos

By Annie Martin
Arden Cho plays June in "Avatar: The Last Airbender." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Arden Cho plays June in "Avatar: The Last Airbender." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The streaming service shared photos for the show Thursday featuring Arden Cho, Danny Pudi and other cast members.

Advertisement

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon fantasy series, which takes place in a world where certain people can "bend," or control, the elements of water, earth, fire and air.

Gordon Cormier plays Aang, a 12-year-old who is the last living Airbender and capable of controlling all four elements.

The photos introduce Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, Tamlyn Tomita as Mayor Yukari, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, Sebastian Amoruso as Jet and Arden Cho as June.

Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim also star.

Advertisement

Netflix previously shared a teaser trailer for the series in November.

"The four nations of the world once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world," an official synopsis reads.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender follows a young Air Nomad named Aang, as he reawakens to a world ravaged by war. Together with his newfound friends Sokka (Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), he embarks on an action-packed quest to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres Feb. 22.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
TV // 26 minutes ago
'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Bequeathed," a new K-drama from Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan," "Hellbound"), is coming to Netflix.
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
TV // 3 hours ago
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon and Jake O'Kane appeared in the "Survivor" Season 45 finale.
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
TV // 5 hours ago
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Starz has canceled the Courteney Cox-Greg Kinnear supernatural dramedy, "Shining Vale," after two seasons.
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
TV // 5 hours ago
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ne-Yo was crowned the Season 10 winner of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" Season 28 will feature 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei.
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Regime," a political satire starring Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts, is coming to HBO and Max.
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
TV // 1 day ago
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "South Park" special "South Park (Not Suitable for Children)" is now streaming on Paramount+.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" will return for a second season on Netflix.
'The Voice' crowns its Season 24 winner
TV // 1 day ago
'The Voice' crowns its Season 24 winner
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Jacquie Roar and Lila Forde appeared in "The Voice" Season 24 finale.
'Percy Jackson' cast says Disney+ series captures magic of much-loved books
TV // 1 day ago
'Percy Jackson' cast says Disney+ series captures magic of much-loved books
NEW YORK, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The stars of the new Disney+ series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," said it was crucial to them to incorporate what book fans love about the characters, while also bringing their own personalities to the roles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement